Kenya: Troubled Prisons, KCB Dumped Out of Club Championships

Kenya Commercial Bank and Kenya Prisons were on Wednesday evening surprisingly dumped out of the ongoing Women's Africa Club Volleyball Championship in Cairo at the first hurdle.

The two clubs were expected to atleast contest for a medal position at this annual competition considering their respective past record.

But it wasn't to be.

Prisons have been dogged by several off the court challenges, most of which are financially related. These distractions seemed to eventually show on the courts as Josep Baraza's charges failed to make it to the quarter-finals following a 3-1 (25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21) loss to hosts El Shams.

Prisons, who beat ASEC of Ivory Coast and Uganda's Nkumba University in their other group matches, would have qualified even with a 3-2 sets loss to El Shams considering their points advantage. But the losses to Algeria's GSP and El Shams were their undoing.

Also out of contention is a new-look KCB, managed by national team coach Japheth Munala.

Despite fielding several of its star new signings including left attacker Noel Murambi, the Bankers were bundled out of the competition after losing to Tunisia's Carthage 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-19) on Wednesday.

This means only Kenya Pipeline remain in the club championships. The Margaret Indakhala-coached Pipeline won their last group stage match 3-1 against FAP of Cameroon to top Pool C on Wednesday. Pipeline face Egypt's Sporting in the quarter-finals on Friday in Cairo.