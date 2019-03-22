Kenya: Nation Classic Series Tees Off in Nyanza

Action in the local golf scene resumes this weekend at various clubs in the country following last weekend's Magical Kenya Open at Karen Country Club.

There are eight events on the cards this weekend, where the highlight will be the first leg of the 2019 Nation Classic Golf series at the lake side Nyanza Golf Club.

Nation, is this time round, teaming up with one of the leading hotel in Kisumu County, the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel.

Situated along the Kisumu-Kakamega highway, Grand Royal Swiss Hotel is offering very special rates for accommodation to golfers travelling to Kisumu for the Nation Classic.

This is in addition for special prize, a two nights for two voucher for the overall winner.

The hotel has also been generous enough to offer 15 rooms on bed and breakfast basis for two nights for the Nation Media executives who are travelling to Kisumu city for the golf event.

"We are pleased to be teaming up with the Nation Media Group as they host the Nation Classic. We look forward to seeing the NMG Team during the event," said Catherine Omondi, the hotel's Marketing Director.

Nation Media Group's Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, Clifford Machoka, thanked Grand Royal Swiss Hotel for agreeing to partner with the Nation Classic Golf series.

"We sincerely appreciate and value this partnership as it will go a long way in improving the quality of the tournament which is our first leg in this year's series," said Machoka.

"The Nation is willing and welcome to partner with any corporate organisation in its effort to develop the game of golf in the country," he said.

The Nation Classic is the oldest running golf series in the country and was started in 1985. And over the years, through the series, and other events like the Kenya Open, NMG has played a leading role in the development of the game in the country.

A field of 100 golfers was drawn from Nyanza Golf Club, Kakamega, Kisii, Kericho, and Mumias.

Club captain Jiten Pabari is still accepting post entries particularly from other regions as well as Nyanza members, who were late in submitting their names for the draw.

During last year's tournament, Michael Oroko then playing off handicap, produced the tournament's best score of 37 points to win by a point from Kakamega's Heronim Ikhohoro, while Lydia Oketch clinched the ladies title after beating Elizabeth Akinyi on countback with 34 points.

Whilst Oroko is not in the starting list, Ikhohoro is among those drawn to battle it out for the top prize.

Others include the veteran Noah Winja, long hitting David Sate, club captain Jiten Pabari and Raju Bhayani as well as Julius Omollo, Maurice Oduor, Joseph Atito, Rana Sultan and Kisii Sports Club's Charles Aburi.

But besides the golf event which gets under way from 6.30am on Saturday, staff from the Nation circulation department in the Nyanza regional office will be at the golf club for activations and subscriptions sales for both the East African and Business Daily.

On Friday, the Nation Media Group will be donating text books to Murumba Primary School in Kathieno sub-location in Ugenya.

The School, which was started in 1974 by the Church of Christ in Africa (CCA) with a population of approximately 700 pupils, has been lacking text books among other necessities.

On the other hand, NTV on the Road, Nyanza Edition, is also on where the marketing team will be on the ground pushing both NTV viewership and Daily Nation sales in the regions and rewarding NMG's audiences.

The team will be looking at converting public entertainment joints and bars to "NTV ZONES". NTV is in partnership with London Distillers Kenya limited.

Meanwhile, the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course will be hosting the 2018 Chairman's Prize golf tournament. The event, which marks the end of club chairman Engineer James Muraguri's one-year helm of the Thika Highway-based club, is being supported by various corporates

Golf Captain, Peter Mwaura, a former Nation Media employee who has kicked off his second one-year term, said over 250 golfers are lined up for the tourney.

This comes on the back of the highly successful Captain's and Lady Captain's tournaments hosted within this month. The competition will draw in over 10 pros, five juniors, 70 caddies and 200 amateurs, heightening the run for the top honours.

Recent winners led by Patrick Miitii and Dominic Mathu will lead the charge for the over 30 categories of prizes. The special prizes include the Media, Clergy, Reciprocating Clubs and Detour Golfers.