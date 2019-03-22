Kenya: Crash Victims' Families Seek State Help on Compensation

Families of the victims of the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 Boeing 737 Max jet have asked the government to make their lives easier as they mourn their loved ones.

Some families asked the government to assist them to get compensation through legal representation while others asked the State to speed up the process of determining the DNA of their relatives.

However, some of the grieving families have mixed feelings about government's support.

The family of Immaculate Odera says that the bereaved have been left on their own following the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that claimed the lives of 36 Kenyans.

BEREAVED

Speaking during a meeting between bereaved families and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, on Thursday, Ms Odera's widower Denis Adhoch said that he was concerned that his family and others had been left on their own.

Mr Richmond Mureithi, a brother in law of Mr Isaac Mwangi who died in the crash, said that his family was satisfied with the help they had received so far from the State.

AIR TICKETS

"We are grateful that we were supplied with air tickets to Ethiopia to see the crash site and the support the ministry is giving us," he said.

Mr Mureithi suggested that a joint memorial service be held for all the crash victims.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau has assured the bereaved families that the ministry will stand with them. He said that counselling services will be provided for the families and relatives of the crash victims.