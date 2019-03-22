Kenya: Big Guns Advance to Quarters in Eastern Games

Rugby 15s powerhouses Kangaru School, Miathene and Muvuti all qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing Eastern Region Term One games going at Meru School on Thursday.

Kangaru, who are yet to concede a point, face Abothuguchi from Meru, while regional champions Miathene play St Paul's Kevote. Muvuti will be up against Mukuuni, while Chogoria will fight it out with Kitui for a semi-final place.

Kangaru continued their excellent run thrashing Kilungu from Makueni 40-0 to maintain a clean sheet, following a 22-0 dominance over Mukuuni in the opening fixture, to keep their dream of recapturing the regional title abreast.

The Embu representatives were good at mauls and the duo of Mark Munene and Collins Munene easily outran their opponents for touch downs.

Miathene, who are seeking to retain the title, also managed to shutout their opponents Matungulu 27-0.

"We are happy that we are in the quarters and our focus still remains in retaining the region trophy," said Miathene coach Patrick Mwika.

In basketball, regional champions Meru School recovered from their early shock defeat to Lukenya to beat Mutito from Kitui and Moi High School Mbiruri 58-20 to earn a quarter final berth alongside Mbooni from Makueni.

Buoyed by the home fans, Meru attacked from the word go and their efforts were rewarded courtesy of their coordinated moves, with forward Stewart Mutugi and Mike Mwenda shining.

Lukenya, who have won all their matches, plays Ikuu Boys from Tharaka Nithi in the last eight.

Six time girls' basketball champions Kirigara Girls inched closer to earning their seventh title after winning all their pool matches.

Following their 91-6 humiliating defeat of Moi Girls' Marsabit, the Meru County flag bearers easily beat Chogoria 62-14 and saw off Kangaru from Embu 50-14 in a dominant display.

In the girls' hockey quarter finals, Kwanthanze will fight for a semi-final berth with Mituntu, while Kirigara Girls plays Nduluni. Nguuka will face Mavindini and Good Hope will entertain Ikutha.

In the boys' event, Muindi Mbingu faces Keeru, Matuu Day plays Gikurune, while Mbooni is up against Kiambere Complex, as Yinthungu plays Ngeru.