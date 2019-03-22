South Africa: Athletics CSA Arbitration: Caster Semenya, Athletics South Africa And International Association Of Athletics Federations

press release

The arbitration proceedings at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) involving the South African athlete Caster Semenya, Athletics South Africa (ASA) and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) (collectively, the parties) continue. The CAS had initially announced that the final decision would be communicated on 26 March 2019, i.e. 6 months prior to the World Championships in Doha.

Since the hearing held in Lausanne, Switzerland, from 18 to 22 February 2019, the parties have filed additional submissions and materials and agreed to postpone the issuance of the CAS award until the end of April 2019. No specific date has been set yet.

The arbitration procedures concern the "IAAF Eligibility Regulations for Female Classification (Athletes with Differences of Sex Development)" that were due to come into effect on 1 November 2018 and which are currently suspended, pending the outcome of the CAS procedures.