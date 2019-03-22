22 March 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Southern Africa: Hundreds Dead and Missing As Storm Takes Its Toll in Zimbabwe's Eastern Districts

analysis By Sally Nyakanyanga

In the Tanganda River, Chipinge and Chimanimani districts of Zimbabwe, floods wiped away bridges, homes and human lives.

For Taipei Mushima, last Saturday night will forever remain a nightmare as heavy flooding and winds left her community grounded.

"I didn't sleep that night - everything we had, our homes, furniture was completely swept away. We are in deep trouble as we now don't have shelter and food, no source of income, as the bridge where we used to derive our livelihood was wiped away before us."

They provided hairdressing services at the bridge as well as selling wares to travellers crossing the bridge.

Cyclone Idai, the worst such a disaster to hit hard in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, has in the past week cleared everything in its path, causing massive floods and mudslides and leaving thousands dead, injured and homeless,...

