Rwanda: Police Eye Win Over Marines as Battle for Top Four Hots Up

Police FC interim coach Maurice 'Maso' Nshimiyimana will be having top four in sight when the law enforcers take on army side Marines at Umuganda Stadium on Friday.

The 2015 Peace Cup winners go into the game well aware that three points would see them leapfrogg SC Kiyovu into the four position as the race for top four of the 2018/2019 Azam Rwanda Premier League gets tougher by the day.

Ahead of their Friday fixture, Police are fifth with 34 points from 21 games, one point behind fourth-placed SC Kiyovu. However, the latter, who face Bugesera on Sunday, have played a game less.

"It is very important that we win [against Marines], the three points would come in handy in our bid for a top-four finish. We know they are tough at home, but we are ready for the challenge," Nshimiyimana told Times Sport on Thursday.

Marines sit in 11th position with 23 points, and a win against Police will lift them to ninth.

In a separate interview, Marines coach Yves Rwasamanzi said: "We have to make the most of home advantage. This game is a must-win for us."

However, the Rubavu-based side will be without midfielder Omar Bizimungu, who is suspended due to three accumulative yellow cards.

Match Day 22

Friday

Marines VsPolice 15:30

Saturday

MusanzeVsGicumbi 15:30

Etincelles Vs Espoir 15:30

Kirehe VsAmagaju 15:30

Sunday

Kiyovu VsBugesera15:30