Malawi: DC Impressed With Relief Food Distribution

Mangochi — The distribution of relief food to people affected by the recent disaster in Mangochi is progressing well despite some challenges, District Commissioner (DC) Reverend Moses Chimphepo says.

The DC said in an interview Tuesday that the distribution commenced last week on Monday after assessment of the households affected by the continuous rains that devastated the district from 5th - 8th March.

"We received maize and rice from the Department of Disaster and Management Affairs (DoDMA) to distribute to the affected people some of whom were camped in schools and other convenient buildings," Chimphepo said.

"The only challenge that we are facing is to bring people whose villages are far apart to one convenient place for the distribution," he said.

Over 15,000 people in Mangochi were affected by the heavy rains in 10 traditional authorities, namely, Chimwala, Makanjila, Chowe, Chilipa, Jalasi, Bwananyambi, Katuli and Mponda.

Five people, including children, died in Mangochi either due to collapsing walls of their houses or after they were washed away by flooding rivers, according to a report from the council.

On March 12, President Arthur Peter Mutharika visited Mponda Evacuation Centre, one of the six camps where women, men and children sought shelter after they were displaced by the rains.

The President assured the displaced people of government's support until they rebuild their homes and their lives.

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has also been very supportive to the displaced people by providing various materials including shelter kits and kitchen utensils among other things.