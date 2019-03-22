Malawi: Journalists Court Black Missionaries for Disaster Fundraiser

Blantyre — Blantyre Press Club (BPC) will Friday host a music show that will feature renowned reggae group the Black Missionaries aimed at raising funds for disaster victims.

BPC President Blessings Kanache told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday that the show will be at Mibawa Multipurpose Hall in Limbe from 8 pm.

"We realising that there are thousands of people in 17 districts in dire need of support; therefore, as BPC we have decided to lead by example.

"We are journalists, yes; but we are Malawians and those suffering are our brothers and sisters," Kanache said.

He said the media practitioners want to demonstrate to Malawians that there is strength in unity.

"Time is now for us to share the little we have and resolve challenges facing our country.

"As bonafide citizens, we should not wait for government; we must do our part to make Malawi a better place for everyone," Kanache said.

Kanache said the club plans to donate to Chikwawa because it is one of the worst affected districts in that more people require urgent assistance.

He further said Nsanje and Blantyre will be reached out if more resources are solicited.

"We are optimistic that we will be able to raise enough to contribute towards this national cause even though we do not have a target figure," he said.

Meanwhile, BPC has urged the public to donate items like clothes, shoes, kitchen utensils, pails and buckets.

"We are encouraging people to bring such things so that we can carry them to the people who will use them to the fullest this time when they have lost all belongings to floods," Kanache said.

BPC is a grouping of journalists and media practitioners working in the southern region.