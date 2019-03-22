Rwanda: Two Ex-REB Bosses Arrested for Alleged Embezzlement

Two former Rwanda Education Director (REB) Director Generals have been arrested over alleged complicity in embezzling public funds.

The National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) on Thursday confirmed the arrest of John Rutayisire and Janvier Ismael Gasana.

Others in custody, according to sources, are Ali Harelimana, the former Director of Finance and Administration and Juvenal Ngemanyi the Budget Officer of the board.

Rutayisire headed the institution from 2011 when it was created out of a merger of several institutions under the education sector, until 2015.

Gasana replaced him the same year, serving until 2017 when he was replaced.

Prosecution, which announced the arrest on their official Twitter handle, say the quartet connived in embezzling public funds.

No further details were provided and when The New Times contacted Modeste Mbabazi, the Spokesperson for Rwanda Investigation Bureau, he referred us back to prosecution.

However, reliable sources from prosecution intimated to The New Times that the arrest could be connected to funds in the One Laptop Per Child Project that is under REB.

The project - which is meant to ensure distribution of specialised laptops in all primary schools across the country - has been blighted by anomalies in its implementation.

This is reflected in several reports of the Auditor General of State Finances and in subsequent enquiries by the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee sessions.