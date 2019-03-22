Malawi: Angry Villagers Kill Suspected Cattle Rustler

Mchinji — A 27-year-old man in Mchinji District died Saturday after a mob assaulted him on suspicion that he wanted to steal cattle.

Confirming the incident, Mchinji Police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino identified the deceased as Bernard Isaac from Kachikundu Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Zulu in the district.

Lubrino said villagers in the area of TA Mabvwere assaulted Isaac when they allegedly found him tampering with somebody's cattle kraal in the middle of the night.

"The owner of the kraal Grevasio Chikwembani told police during the night of 16 March that he saw the suspect tampering with the kraal of his cattle and shouted for help," he said.

Lubrino added that the villagers came out and managed to apprehend the suspect and assaulted him severely.

"The suspect fell unconscious and some well-wishers took him to Mchinji District Hospital where he died while receiving medical treatment," he said.

Postmortem conducted at the hospital established that Isaac died due to internal injuries.

Meanwhile, police in the district have condemned the villagers for the mob justice but said they had not yet arrested anyone in connection to it.

"We are still investigating the matter," Lubrino said.