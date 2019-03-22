Rwanda: Local Hospitality Sector Inch Closer to Bridging Skills Gap

100 women working in the tourism and hospitality sector across the country have completed training and been certified as internationally accredited hospitality sector professionals.

The training was organised by Rwanda Development Board in partnership with United Arab Emirates High Commission in Rwanda, as one of the initiative to improve service delivery in the tourism and hospitality sector of the country.

The training is one of the several joint projects the Rwandan Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the bilateral agreement that was signed by the two partners in March last year.

The three-day training involved various aspects of the hospitality sector with much attention to customer care services.

Over the years, there have been constant complaints and criticism on the state of customer care and service delivery.

Belise Kariza, Chief Tourism Officer at Rwanda Development Board, told the graduates to put in practice what had been learnt to turn around the reputation and perception of the sector.

"The focus should not be on the certificate that you have received but the gist of the knowledge you have gained and what you are going to make of it after here. That will see this country achieve its goal of becoming a world tourist destination and increase off-farm jobs", she said.

Some of the beneficiaries of the training with their certificates.

Hazza Mohammed Falah Kharsan Alqahtani, UAE ambassador to Rwanda, told the participants that the UAE will continue to support the country aim of becoming a knowledge-based economy.

"My country will continue to work closely with the Rwandan Government through such projects in its journey of diversifying its economy from agricultural based economy to service led as how also my country has been able to achieve from resource based to service driven" he said.

Hope Kobusingye, one of the participant, said that they had learnt a lot especially in customer care, including small aspects that will improve delivery.

The certificates which were given to graduates are internationally recognised as the training was offered by facilitators from The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, one of the leading schools in hospitality in the UAE.