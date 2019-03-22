Namibia: More Medals for Namibia At SASAPD Championships

Namibian athletes won 13 more medals in track and field events on Tuesday at the South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled (SASAPD) national championships underway in Stellenbosch.

The medals follow the first two gold medals won by Matheus Angula in swimming on Monday.

A group of 21 athletes are competing in athletics (track and field) and swimming at the competition that started on Monday and ends on Thursday at the Coetzenburg Athletics Stadium.

After two days of competition team Namibia has raked in 15 medals which are 13 gold, one silver and one bronze.

On Tuesday, Angula won two more gold medals in 50m freestyle as well as 50m backstroke events to finish of his competition with four gold medals.

In the track and field events, Team Namibia collected 11 medals during day two of the championships.

Lahja Ishitile won two gold medals on the day in the long jump event as well as the T11 200m sprint.

Johannes Nambala won a gold medal in the T13 200m, while other gold medals on the day came from Bradley Murere in the T46 200m.

Ananias Shikongo and Alfredo 'The Bullet' Bernado also raked in two gold medals after finishing first and second in the T11 200m event.

Despite finishing second behind Shikongo, the youthful Bernado got a gold medal as he ran in the Under-20 category.

Petrus Kasanga won a gold medal in the 800m sprint after an impressive performance that saw him create a gap between himself and his fellow competitors.

In wheelchair racing, Roodly Gowaseb, also collected a gold medal after completing his 800m race.

In the field events Silvia Shivolo won a gold medal in discuss throw, while Namibia's first Paralympic Games medallist, Reginald Benade, who returned to the sport after a three year hiatus due to injury, won a gold medal in the shot-put event.

Johanna Benson won a silver medal in the T37 200m while Denzel Namene won a bronze medal in the T44, 200m. Namene ran his personal best of 25,89 seconds, which was an International Paralympic Committee Athletics World Championship qualifying time. - Nampa