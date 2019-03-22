Namibia/Zambia: Namibian Fans Off to Zambia

A large contingent of Brave Warriors fans have left for Lusaka, Zambia from all corners of Namibia.

On Wednesday afternoon numerous fans arrived in Windhoek to board two busses en route to Rundu and Katima Mulilo.

Some of the fans came from as far afield as Keetmanshoop in the south and Walvis Bay in the west, to board the busses which were organised by the Namibia Sport Commission.

One of the Windhoek busses was left in Rundu to pick up fans from that area, while a third bus from Oshakati, which was packed to the rafters, joined the convoy in Rundu.

With several other fans also travelling in private vehicles, it is expected that at least 500 Namibian fans will be at the Heroes National Stadium in Lusaka tomorrow afternoon to cheer their team on.

Some of the fans have been saving and preparing for months for the trip.

The 47-year-old Zebethew Katjatenja, who is unemployed, has been doing odd jobs for months to save up for the trip to Zambia.

"Im a die hard Brave Warriors fan since birth," he said, adding, "we will win 1-0 and go to Egypt."

Willem Shayuka, a banker from Windhoek, had also prepared a long time for the trip.

"Ive been planning and waiting patiently for this match," he said, adding that Namibia will win the match 2-1.

The match is scheduled to start at 18h30 on Saturday evening and will be screened live on the SuperSport 9 channel.