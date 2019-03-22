Rwanda: REG, APR Square Off As Basketball League Resumes

It will be a battle of egos between two former champions when Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and APR face off on Friday night as the Bank of Kigali National Basketball League returns.

The game will kick off at 8pm, at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

REG are second on the nine-team table with 15 points, just one behind unbeaten Patriots who have a maximum 16 points from eight matches.

Speaking to this publication on Thursday, REG head coach Patrick Ngwijuruvugo urged his players to fight for clean record in their remaining eight league games this season as they battle for a first league title since 2017.

"We want to win all our remaining games this season, which would lead us to our ultimate target: the league title. "I have spoken to my players on several occasions, about it and they are fired up for the mission," said the Burundian tactician.

Elsewhere on Friday, leaders and defending champions Patriots take on IPRC-Kigali, starting at 6pm - at the same venue.

Friday

PatriotsVs IPRC-Kigali 6pm

REG Vs APR 8pm