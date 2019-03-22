Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta Suspends His Social Media Accounts

You will not be able to follow, like or comment on President Kenyatta's social media accounts, at least for now.

This is after the head of state suspended all his social media handles on Friday morning over unauthorised access by some staff in his office.

The first to go was his Twitter account, @UKenyatta, with its 3.62 million followers and 12,300 tweets.

This sparked off speculation on Twitter that one of Africa's Twitter presidents had been suspended by the microblog.

But Mr Kenyatta had not violated any of the rules and Twitter was not giving that explanation for the missing account.

"Sorry, that page doesn't exist!" that is the response Twitter was giving.

More follows.