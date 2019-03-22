Malawi Govt Warns Its Citizens of Fake Chinese Shopping Websites and Dealers

The Ministry of Home Affairs and International Cooperation is warning Malawians wishing to buy merchandise from China to be vigilant because some of the purported online traders could be bogus.

The Ministry through its spokesperson Rejoice Chaponda Shumba has issued this warning following concerns from its Embassy in Beijing, China that it has received numerous requests from Malawians to trace traders whom they had already paid for merchanise that was not delivered.

"In many instances, the dealers disappear as soon as they receive full payment," said the statement from the Ministry dated March 12.

"Whilst the Embassy has been able to assist, in most cases, to track the fraudsters and seek relief from the Chinese authorities, the Ministry of Home Affairs and International Cooperation would like to advise all Malawians wishing to purchase goods or services from a website or dealers they do not know or have never transacted with, to verify the legitimacy and physical presence of the dealer, or request the Ministry to assist with due diligence."

The Ministry of Home Affairs and International Cooperation has assured Malawians of its full support in verifying any website or dealers' existence in China before entering into any financial transactions.