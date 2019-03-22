Malawi: Pope Expresses Grief for Victims of Cyclone Idai - Urges Support for Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe

Head of Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has expressed his grief and closeness to the victims of massive flooding in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, callling for "comfort and support" for victims of the disaster.

Pope Francis delivered the papal blessing: I entrust the many victims and their families to the mercy of God

"Great floods have sown grief and devastation in various regions of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi," he said, addressing thousands of the faithful in Saint Peter's Square, Rome on Wednesday.

"I would like to express my grief and closeness to the affected populations. I entrust the victims and their families to the mercy of God and call on comfort and support for those who have been hit by this calamity", said Pope Francis.

The United Nations says that one of the worst storms to hit the region in decades has also unleashed a humanitarian crisis in Malawi, affecting nearly a million people and forcing more than 80,000 from their homes.