Malawi: MBC Wants to Cover Albino Murder Case Live - Plot to Implicate Catholic Bishop, Chilima During Live Broadcast

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has applied to the High Court to cover live the murder case of the late MacDonald Masambuka, a person with albinism where 12 people including a Roman Catholic priest are defending themselves against the charge of murder.

MBC boss Sumbuleta wants live coverage of court case

However, the move by MBC has raised suspicions of foul play as the government controlled media house did not show interest when the case started almost a year ago.

Records show that MBC, both radio and Television has not reported on the case since it started.

Insiders reveal that regime operatives have managed to pay some of the accused persons to implicate Head of the Catholic Church in Malawi Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa, UTM Party president and State Vice State President Saulos Chilima and UTM Director of Youth Bon Kalindo as being behind the killings of the people with albinism.

"MBC wants to cover these proceedings live which are now at the defence level where the accused persons will be defending themselves after being found with the case to answer earlier.

"I know for a fact that some State House aides paid some of the suspects to tell the court that they were being sent by Archbishop Msusa, Vice President Chilima and Kalindo to kill people with albinism. That is the real reason why MBC want to cover this case live," said the source.

Nyasa Times earlier reported that K10 million was sent to Zomba Prison to convince one of the suspects, Roman catholic priest Father Thomas Muhosha to implicate Msusa, Chilima and Monsignor Boniface Tamani.

The money was delivered through Father Muhosha's sister Mervis.

In the application to the High Court, MBC Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta said 'through a live broadcast of the proceedings members of the general public will have the most immediate coverage and most accurate information about the case through a pure live feed uncensored and unedited, accessible to the widest audience'.

The High Court has, however, ordered that the state and defence should address the court on the application and submit their arguments and the court will make its ruling on the application on 1st April, the day the trial is expected to continue.