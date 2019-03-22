21 March 2019

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Cyclone Idai - Mauritius to Donate U.S.$200 000 and U.S.$100 000 to the Republic of Mozambique and the Republic of Zimbabwe Respectively

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Government of Mauritius has taken note of the situation prevailing in the Republic of Mozambique and Republic of Zimbabwe following the passage of cyclone Idai. As an expression of its solidarity with the people of Mozambique and Zimbabwe, Government will donate USD 200 000 and USD 100 000 to the Republic of Mozambique and the Republic of Zimbabwe respectively.

According to the authorities, the cyclone has affected more than 1.5 million people, with a death toll of more than 1 000 people. Idai caused flooding over vast stretches of land and has also swept away houses, buildings and dams.

Mauritius

'Leader in Me' Project Empowering Students With Leadership and Life Skills Held At Vuillemin Government School

An award ceremony was held yesterday at the Vuillemin Government School in the context of "Leader in Me" project which… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.