Mauritius: Cyclone Idai - Mauritius to Donate U.S.$200 000 and U.S.$100 000 to the Republic of Mozambique and the Republic of Zimbabwe Respectively

press release

The Government of Mauritius has taken note of the situation prevailing in the Republic of Mozambique and Republic of Zimbabwe following the passage of cyclone Idai. As an expression of its solidarity with the people of Mozambique and Zimbabwe, Government will donate USD 200 000 and USD 100 000 to the Republic of Mozambique and the Republic of Zimbabwe respectively.

According to the authorities, the cyclone has affected more than 1.5 million people, with a death toll of more than 1 000 people. Idai caused flooding over vast stretches of land and has also swept away houses, buildings and dams.