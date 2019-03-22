Rwanda: Areruya, Delko Marseille Take Part in Koksijde Classic

Rwandan cyclist Joseph Areruya will be part of Delko Marseille Provence's seven-man line-up that rides the 17th Bredene Koksijde Classic on Friday.

The 199.5km one-day race, which flags off from Deinze to Nokere in Belgium, has attracted a total twenty-one teams, including three that raced this year's Tour du Rwanda earlier this month.

The Delko Marseille roster also includes; Filosi Luri, Jones Brenton, Leveau Jérémy, Trarieux Julien, Kasperkiewicz Przemysław and Guerin Alexis.

Colombia international Álvaro José Hodeg, who features for UCI World Tour team Quick Step, is the reigning champion of the Belgian 1.HC race.

Areruya, 23, is making his maiden appearance in the annual event, and also becomes the first Rwandan rider to ever take part in the prestigious race.

Full 21-team peloton

Quick Step, CCC Team, UAE-Team Emirates, Wanty - Groupe Gobert, Direct Energie, Vital Concept - B&B Hotels, Cibel, Corendon, Riwal Readynez Cycling Team, Hagens Berman Axeon, Israel Cycling Academy and Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec.

Others are; Team Katusha - Alpecin, Trek - Segafredo, Team Sky, BORA - hansgrohe, Lotto Soudal, Cofidis, Solutions Crédits, Roompot, Sport Vlaanderen, Wallonie-Bruxelles and Burgos-BH.