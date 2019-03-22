Namibia: Sugar King and Waka Moo Collaborate to Uplift Schools

Sugar King, from the Namib Mills stable, and Waka Moo, Namibia's first-ever children's educational puppet and animated television program, recently launched an upliftment and empowering promotion nationwide to reach out to schools and learners. The aim of the campaign is to give every school and learner across Namibia the opportunity to uplift their school and uplift themselves.

To take part in the promotion, one needs to buy any Sugar King White or Dry Brown Sugar at any outlet nationwide to stand a chance to win cash for yourself or for your school. To enter, simply SMS "Sugar King and your school name" to 24442. Prizes up for grabs are (first) N$20 000 for your school and N$4 000 for the learner, (second) N$10 000 for your school and N$3 000 for the learner and (third) N$5 000 for your school and N$2 000 for the learner. Please keep the receipt as proof of purchase.

"As part of our corporate social responsibility, we want to invest in education, learners and schools and encourage them, to partake in this promotion, as one of our key focus areas is nutritional education. For Namib Mills, it is not only about being a socially responsible corporate citizen, delivering good services to consumers and customers as well as great quality products, but to also feed the mind, body and soul by living in accordance with our brand promise of 'Feeding the Nation', said Shawapala Kandjabanga, Junior Brand Manager for Top Score and Sugar King.