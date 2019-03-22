Kenya: Why Kenyatta's Twitter and Facebook Accounts Have Been Suspended

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s social media accounts were deactivated on Friday morning at the request of State House, Nairobi.

This was after the president’s Twitter and Facebook accounts were accessed by ‘unauthorised’ people.

Office of the President Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita has confirmed the deactivation in a tweet.

It is not yet clear whether the deactivation of the president’s social media accounts was prompted by a morning post on his Twitter account that declared his readiness to severe ties with family and political allies involved in corruption.

“If you are corrupt we will fight you. You can be my brother or my sister or my closest political ally but if you are corrupt we will fight you,” President Kenyatta tweeted.

President Kenyatta is the most followed leader in Sub-Saharan Africa on Twitter with more than three million followers.

This is according to a study released last year and dubbed Twiplomacy by Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), an international communications agency.