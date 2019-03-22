South Africa: Lewies At Flank As Lions Ring Changes for Sunwolves

Johannesburg — Thes Lions side to take on the Sunwolves in Singapore on Saturday (12:55 SA time) shows six changes from last weekend with a few new combinations.

Sylvian Mahuza returns as does Lionel Mapoe, Nic Groom and Rhyno Herbst.

Ruan Vermaak will wear the number eight jumper and Stephan Lewies will slot in at seven to form a new loose-trio combination with Marnus Schoeman.

Robbie Coetzee is set to be included on the bench and returns after a lengthy injury lay-off and newcomer Wilhelm van der Sluys will make his debut for the Emirates Lions should he take to the field.

Teams:

Sunwolves

TBA

Lions

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Lionel Mapoe, 11 Courntall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Ruan Vermaak, 7 Stephan Lewies, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: TBA

Source: Sport24