21 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lewies At Flank As Lions Ring Changes for Sunwolves

Tagged:

Related Topics

Johannesburg — Thes Lions side to take on the Sunwolves in Singapore on Saturday (12:55 SA time) shows six changes from last weekend with a few new combinations.

Sylvian Mahuza returns as does Lionel Mapoe, Nic Groom and Rhyno Herbst.

Ruan Vermaak will wear the number eight jumper and Stephan Lewies will slot in at seven to form a new loose-trio combination with Marnus Schoeman.

Robbie Coetzee is set to be included on the bench and returns after a lengthy injury lay-off and newcomer Wilhelm van der Sluys will make his debut for the Emirates Lions should he take to the field.

Teams:

Sunwolves

TBA

Lions

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Lionel Mapoe, 11 Courntall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Ruan Vermaak, 7 Stephan Lewies, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: TBA

Source: Sport24

South Africa

How a University Fairy Godmother Is Helping Needy Students

A lecturer moonlighting as a fairy godmother is looking to expand her network of assistants as she helps fund needy… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.