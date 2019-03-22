Rwanda: Qatar Deputy Premier Visits, to Strengthen Trade Ties

The Governments of Rwanda and Qatar are on course to enhance trade relations in multiple sectors including agriculture, technology, mining and transport.

The Qatar Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is in the country for a two-day visit with negotiations expected to part of the agenda.

Al Thani, who is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived in the country yesterday morning and held talks with Rwanda's high ranking government officials led by Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Richard Sezibera.

Sezibera added that the two countries have a long-standing relationship, which is growing.

He said they are also discussing other areas of cooperation including diplomatic cooperation, political dialogue as well as different potential investments in agriculture, tech, mining, transport, tourism.

"It's a vibrant relationship. We are happy that Qatar has shown interest in working with us," he said.

