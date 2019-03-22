Egypt: USAID Administrator Mark Green Travels to Egypt and Jordan

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green will travel to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan from March 22 - 30, 2019. Assistant Administrator for the Middle East Bureau Michael Harvey and Acting Assistant Administrator for Legislative and Public Affairs Eddy Acevedo will accompany the Administrator. The delegation will visit USAID projects, and meet with senior government officials and local community members to strengthen bilateral relationships.

In Egypt, the Administrator will meet with civil society partners, young entrepreneurs, and faith-based organizations, in addition to visiting USAID programs that support tourism, higher education, and agribusiness.

In Jordan, the Administrator will attend meetings on education, youth engagement, and private-sector development, in addition to visiting USAID investments in wastewater management, health, cultural preservation, and humanitarian aid