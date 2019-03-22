Zimbabwe: More Than Just a Game

IT is going to be more than a football match today when two countries -- Mozambique and Zimbabwe -- ravaged by the deadly Cyclone Idai take to the pitch looking for something to cheer their spirits.

The two teams clash in an Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Estodio de Zimpeto in Maputo.

Kick off is 4pm.

Mozambique have since written to CAF to request permission to observe a minute of silence for the victims.

They are also requesting that the players be allowed to wear black armbands as a way of expressing grief over the disaster.

The Mozambique Football Federation website yesterday reported that they intend to use part of the funds realised from today's match to help the victims.

Zimbabwe had a bye in the first round while Mozambique edged Eswatini on away goals rule following a 1-1 draw.

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo said a Young Warriors win will set the tone for the senior team in their quest to qualify for the AFCON finals.

"I have sent them a message that our qualification begins with them. If they win in Mozambique then it means it will be easier for us to win here," said Kamambo.

Zimbabwe squad

Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Velez CF, Spain), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars).

Defenders: Peace Makaha (Manica Diamonds), Reward Mwakona (Ards FC, Northern Ireland), Shadreck Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs), Clive Mandivei (Yadah Stars), Mbongeni Ndlovu (Highlanders), Marvelous Chigumira (Telone).

Midfielders: Seth Patrick (Vfb Lubeck, Germany), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), Matifadza Zata (Dundee United, Scotland), Anelka Chivandire (Triangle United), Nicholas Guyo (Ubuntu, South Africa), Kudzai Dhemere (Dynamos), Marlvin Kwinjo (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Strikers: Junior Zindoga (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Delic Murimba (Triangle United).