Sudan: Emergency Court Fines, Imprisons Khartoum Protester

Khartoum — The Emergency Court of Khartoum North headed by Judge Emad El Bino issued a ruling sentence against a demonstrator from Shambat district to one month's imprisonment and a fine of SDG 2,000 ($42*).

In the same court, another judge wrote-off the complaint against three demonstrators from the East Nile University and ordered their release, lawyers told Radio Dabanga.

The students were arrested following widespread demonstrations at universities in Khartoum last week.

The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) banned journalist and writer Ahmed El Tai from writing his daily column in [rightist] El Intibaha newspaper for two weeks.

El Tai said that a security officer informed him by telephone on Wednesday morning of the decision to stop him from writing without disclosing the reasons for the decision.

This is the fourth time El Tai has been banned from writing since the demonstrations broke out in mid-December 2018.

Demonstrations are called for again in Sudan today. They will be part of the Marches of Justice for the relatives of innocent people killed in street protests, the victims of the recent attack in El Geneina, for the detainees, the refugees, the displaced, workers dismissed for public interest, dam victims, labourers and farmers.

All the marches are planned in Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North, El Obeid, El Gedaref, El Jezira, and Port Sudan to demand the immediate step-down of Al Bashir and his regime from the country's rule.

* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary widely in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the Market Makers Mechanism-determined daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).