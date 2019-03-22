Sudanese Wins Prince Faisal Prize for Arabic Poetry

Jeddah — Three poets from, Sudan, Egypt and Iraq have won the prize of Prince Feisal for Arabic Poetry in Saudi Arabia Wednesday.

The Sudanese Mohamed Abdulla Abdul-Bari has won the prize in Arabic poetry with the value of 500 thousand Saudi riyals (about 133 thousand dollars), while the Egyptian Fawzi Mahmoud Ahmad Khadr received the prize in theatrical poetry that worth 300 thousand saudi riyals (about 80 thousand dollars), and the Iraqi Karim Odeh Laibi won the award in the singing poem that worth 200 thousand Saudi riyals (about 53 thousand dollars).

Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the Advisor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Prince of Makkah Region, has congratulated the winners of the award, which bears the name of Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal, who was able to transfer poetry in the Kingdom to the Arab world.

He stressed the need to take care of science, thought and culture, being the basis of social and economic renaissance, and which is also able to enhance the chances of renaissance of the Saudi people in various fields.

The Arabic Poetry Academy, which is based in Taif University, is an institution specialized in the development, and support of Arabic poetry, by the appreciation of outstanding and talented poets, the supporting of the gifted and active people, activating the poetic and the critics' activities and enhancing the role of Arabic poetry in our contemporary culture.

It is worth mentioning that Mohamed Abdul Bari was born in 1985 in al- Managil city in al- Gazira state. He moved with his family as a child to Saudi Arabia, where he settled in Riyadh.

He grew up in the old neighborhood of Jaraddiah in Riyadh, he completed his educational career with obtaining of a bachelor's degree in Arabic literature, then he moved to Jordan to study and received a master's degree from the University of Jordan in a thesis on poetry in the heritage of philosophers of Islam and the scientists of speech and origins.