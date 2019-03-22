21 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM Issues a Circular On Appointment of Ambassadors

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued Thursday a circular on the newsreports that the ministry has appointed 21 ambassadors, describing the news as untrue.

The statement indicated that three ambassadorshave returned to the diplomatic service after they have completed their constitutional duties.

These ambassadors are:

1 / Ambassador Muttaz Musa, former Prime Minister.

2 / Ambassador Yasser Khider Khalafalla, former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

3 / Ambassador Karrar al-Tuhami, former Secretary General of the Sudanese Expatriates Organ.

The statement added that two newly appointed ambassadors were, Dr. Obeidalla Mohammed Obeidalla and Yasser Yousef.

Sudan

