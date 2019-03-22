Sudan: Foreign Ministry Summons Egypt Ambassador to Sudan

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned on Thursday, 21 March 2019, the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Sudan, Hussam Issa, following the announcement by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources on its official website to open an international tender for exploring and exploiting oil and gas in Red Sea areas, which are subject to the Sudanese sovereignty.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Badr-Eddin Abdalla, expressed to the Egyptian ambassador Sudan protest over this declaration, calling for refrain from this direction, which contradicts the legal status of the Halaib triangle and does not correspond with the wide steps taken by the brotherly countries to find a strategic partnership between them.

The Foreign Ministry affirmed that the declaration of the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources does not provide, according to international law, any rights to Egypt on Halaib triangle, therefore Sudan warns the companies operating in of oil and gas fields to avoid engagement in bids at the region, calling on the governments of the relevant countries to take the necessary measures to prevent their companies from taking any illegal steps.

Sudan has renewed its call on Egypt to stick to peaceful means to resolve this border dispute and to avoid any act affecting the relations between the two countries.