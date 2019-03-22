Sudan: President of the Republic Issues Emergency Order (6)

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Thursday issued the Emergency Order (6) which prohibits the storage and speculation in the national currency.

The order prohibits speculation in the national currency in a way that harms the national economy, and storing it outside the banking system by non-authorized parties for the purpose of speculation and damage to the national economy.

The order prohibits possession of any person or storing a national currency exceeding one million pounds.

According to the order, any legal entity shall not store or possess a national currency that does not fit the size of its activity, up to a maximum of five million pounds.

The emergency order also prohibits counterfeiting of national and foreign currencies, possession, conversion or storage of counterfeit currency or any counterfeiting tools, or incitement by any means to falsify the national currency or not to deposit it with banks.

The order stipulated that all bodies or persons who are authorized to provide goods and services to the public shall not refuse to receive the payment by ATM card or bank or approved checks, and that any party or person shall not undertake any transaction to convert or receive its equivalent outside the approved channels.

The emergency order stipulated that any person who violates the provisions of this Order by committing, instigating, assisting or transferring the act, shall be punished, along with any penalty provided for in any other law, by imprisonment for a period of not less than six months and not exceeding 10 years, besides confiscation of funds and any means used to commit a crime in violation of this order.