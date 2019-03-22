Somalia: No End in Sight for Somalia National Army Pay Crisis

Hundreds of Somalia National Army solders who are on strike over unpaid salaries said they would not return to work until their 4-months arrears are sorted.

The solders are still in Bal'ad,, 0 kilometers north of Mogadishu refusing to go back to their bases despite intervention by the government on Wednesday.

Security sources in Mogadishu said that the solders were adamant that unless they received the 4-month arrears, they would continue with the strike.

The also accused the Prime Minister Khaire of lying to the public by saying that no solder had not been paid. They demanded an apology from the premier.

On Wednesday, a high level delegation comprising of Information Minister and Army commander were sent to pacify the soldiers, but they did not succeed in the mediation efforts.