Tunisia: Tunisair - 26 Aircraft to Be Operational Before May 2019

Tunis/Tunisia — National flag carrier Tunisair is preparing for the summer season and 26 aircraft will be operational before the end of May 2019. The company will also charter two additional aircraft to meet additional needs during the summer and tourism season, Minister of Transport Hichem Ben Ahmed told TAP on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of his participation in a national conference on "Occupational Safety in Commercial Ports," the minister also said his department coordinates with the Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts to find solutions to vitalise airports in interior regions by scheduling flights to and from them.

Ben Ahmed stressed, regarding the Open Skies that all the points related to this agreement were discussed with the European side and that its implementation remains dependent on the European decision that was delayed by the Brexit procedures.

He added that the signing of this agreement will take place soon and that the Tunis-Carthage airport will be exempted for a period of five years to protect the national carrier.

The Tunisair restructuring plan is ready and will be the subject of a cabinet meeting this month before starting its implementation, he also indicated.