Tunisia: UNICEF Tunisia Office Calls for Mobilisation for Children's Rights

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisia UNICEF office, on Thursday, noted with "great concern" all the recent violations against children, calling for the need to mobilise for children's rights in Tunisia.

"These violations denounced by the public opinion, including non-governmental organisations, the media, parents, children and the public authorities themselves confirm the need to work more for the protection of children and teenagers," UNICEF said in a statement Thursday.

"The harms suffered by children have lasting consequences for victims and need to be compensated," warns the organisation, stressing that much remains to be done despite the progress made in the field of childhood in Tunisia.

While renewing its support for Tunisia, UNICEF called on policymakers, the private sector, the media, civil society, families and development partners to redouble their efforts and investment to guarantee the rights of every child and every teenager in Tunisia.