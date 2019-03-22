Tunisia: Kasserine - Rainfall and Snowfall

Tunis/Tunisia — A drop in temperatures was recorded Thursday in Kasserine governorate and amounts of snow fell on the heights of the region including Feriana, Thala, Laayoun and Foussena.

In addition, rains have been falling over the city of Kasserine and its various delegations since Wednesday but without causing damage or paralysing road traffic.

In anticipation of weather changes, the regional commission for the fight against disasters and the local committees concerned met urgently to ensure the mobilisation of human and material resources and to co-ordinate interventions in the event of an alert.

In addition, road users were called upon to reduce speed and remain vigilant in case of higher water level in Wadis.