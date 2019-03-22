Tunisia: 'Alliance for Tunisia' Is Open to Coalition With Other Parties

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the newly formed "Alliance for Tunisia" political party Sarhan Nasri said on Thursday his party "is open to different social groups, political parties and civil society components", not ruling out the possibility of building an alliance with other parties in the next legislative elections.

The alliance will be with parties with the same principles as the "Alliance for Tunisia", Nasri said at a press conference on Thursday in Tunis to outline the party's orientations and objectives.

"Alliance for Tunisia" is concerned by the legislative and presidential elections, in different constituencies within the country and abroad, he added.

He also announced that "The party is made up of a political bureau, an executive committee, an advisory body, a sector council and regional representatives. Its regional structures will be set up in the coming days in the different regions of Tunisia, as for the founding congress of the party, it will be held at the end of April."

"The Alliance for Tunisia considers itself social liberal and brings together all components of Tunisian society. It is an intergenerational alliance with predominance for young people, "he added.

This new political formation, with the slogan "Tunisia is our priority, Tunisia is our responsibility", was created on March 18 2019 under provisions of Decree Law No. 2011-87 on the organisation of political parties.