Tunisia: Housing Will Be Available to Migrants of Medenine Reception Centre - Red Crescent

Tunis/Tunisia — Residents of the Medenine migrant reception centre, which will shut down soon, will be accommodated in housing units that will be made available to them in the coming days, president of the Tunisian Red Crescent Regional Committee in Medenine Mongi Slim said on Thursday.

In a statement to TAP, Mongi Slim added that the 210 migrants staying in this centre will be placed in housing units located in Medenine, Tataouine and Sfax.

He added that the final closure of this centre is scheduled for April 8 after the transfer of migrants.

He said the city of Medenine is home to a second centre where, since March 8, nearly 60 migrants have been rescued off the coast while trying to reach Europe's coastline.

Earlier in the day, Fadhel Mahfoudh, Minister responsible for Relations with Constitutional Institutions, Civil Society and Human Rights announced the imminent closure of the Medenine migrant reception centre.

The minister, on a working visit to Medenine, explained that this decision was taken mainly because of the repeated complaints of migrants related to unworthy living conditions.