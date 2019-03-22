Tunisia: More Than 400 Participants to Partake in Dialogue On Urgent Measures for Public Health Reform

Tunis/Tunisia — The dialogue on urgent measures for public health sector reform will take place on Friday, under the aegis of Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

It will see the participation of 400 people among professionals and stakeholders in the sector (administrative structures, doctors, pharmacists, unions and civil society), said a statement from the Prime Ministry released Thursday.

The dialogue will provide an opportunity for a broader debate on the main public health issues, including funding, investment, governance, equipment, maintenance and conservation, with the aim of remedying them, according to the statement.

This dialogue comes amid the controversy over the death of 15 newsborns at the Wassila Bourguiba hospital following a nosocomial infection in the period from March 6 to 15, and after calls for urgent reform in the public health sector.

This dialogue will bring together representatives of the different medical and health trade union structures and higher institutes of paramedical sciences, deans, faculties of medicine and pharmacy, officials of the Ministry of Health, directors of regional hospitals, coordinators of societal dialogue, chairs of medical committees, the steering committee of the societal dialogue around health, the technical committee for medicines, as well as a number of civil society organisations concerned with the heath issue.