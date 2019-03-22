Tunisia: Over 160 Participants Expected in Women's African Petanque Championship and Tunis International Open

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will host the first edition of the Women's African Petanque Championship from March 24 to 28 that will be followed by the 25th International Petanque Open from March 29 to 31, 2019.

160 athletes from 22 countries will participate in both events that will take place at the "Tunis City" in Ariana.

The African Petanque Championship will see the participation of more than 70 athletes from Algeria, Benin, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, and Tunisia, host country.

The International Petanque Open will be held with athletes representing 12 countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Monaco, Mali, Morocco, Madagascar, France, Benin, Algeria, Spain and Tunisia.

The international Petanque Open is known on a European and African scale, it is an unmissable event, president of the Tunisian Federation of Boules and Petanque and member of the executive board of the International Federation of Petanque Mohamed Lassaad Bedhif said at a press conference Thursday in Tunis.

These two competitions will take place in the presence of president of the International Federation of Petanque Claude Azema, president of the "Fédération Internationale des Boules" Fréderic Ruis and President of the "Confédération Africaine des Sports de Boules» Idrissou Ibrahima.