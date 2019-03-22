South Africa and Namibia Cross-Border Operation

press release

A Joint Crime Prevention Operation between RSA and Namibia kicked started on the 19 until 21 March 2019.

The focus was to ensure that crimes between the two countries, more particularly on Vioolsdrift and Namibia Ports of Entries are safe and secured.

Attention was paid to the way to the transportation of stolen goods, stolen vehicles, illegal firearms, drugs and any other illegal substances.

During the operation four undocumented persons were arrested on a mine at Onseepkans.

Four suspects aged 32, 34, 40 and 58 were arrested for dealing in drugs at Pella and Steinkopf respectively. They were found in possession of crystal meth weighing 1.4g to the value of R300 including dagga with an estimated street value of R1625.

An enquiry was opened after mandrax tablets including dagga were found abandoned outside the premises of a suspected drug dealer in Steinkopf, twenty one 1/4 of mandrax tablets were found.

During the operation, eighteen houses of suspected drug dealers were raided. Air patrols, border patrols including borderline patrols were conducted. Among the role players were Department of Home Affairs, Crime Intelligence and Customs were part of the operation.