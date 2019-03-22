21 March 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested and Mandrax Worth R100 000 Seized in Elsies River

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Our endeavours to address the drug trade in this province stopped a 56-year-old suspect in his tracks this afternoon in Elsies River. Members attached to Elsies River police station reacted on information they received about a blue VW Polo transporting drugs. The members spotted the vehicle in Epping Avenue and stopped it. Upon searching the vehicle, a total of 1851 mandrax tablets worth an estimated R100 000-00 were seized. The suspect was arrested and he is due to appear in the Goodwood Magistrates' court once he has been charged.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen KE Jula commended the members for their dedication and preventing the drugs from reaching the streets.

South Africa

How a University Fairy Godmother Is Helping Needy Students

A lecturer moonlighting as a fairy godmother is looking to expand her network of assistants as she helps fund needy… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.