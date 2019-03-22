21 March 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Accused Appeared in Court for Alleged Fraud

Kwazulu-Natal — Leon Abednigo Mbangwa (55), has appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Court for fraud on Tuesday.

Mbangwa was summoned on the same day by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit after an investigation was concluded recently pertaining to his credentials.

The accused allegedly misrepresented his qualifications by claiming to hold a Master's Degree in Public Management and Development when he applied for employment at the Department of Health in Kwazulu Natal in 2006.

The department was prejudiced and suffered actual and potential losses of more than R3million as a result of Mbangwa's alleged misrepresentation.

The court has granted Mbangwa R8000.00 bail and the case was postponed to 1 April 2019.

