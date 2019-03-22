Sudan: Dr. Gholamuddin Backs Home After Participating in Arab Housing Regional Symposium

Khartoum — The Secretary-General of the National Fund for Housing and Development, Dr. Gholamuddin Othman has returned to the country from Cairo, Egypt. Dr. Gholamuddin led the Sudanese delegation participating in the Arab Regional Colloquium recently hosted by the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States entitled "The Right to Comeliness Housing: Best Practices, Major Challenges", in the framework of the celebration of the Arab Human Rights Day. Dr. Gholamuddin said, in a statement to SANA after returning home, that the symposium was successful and reflected the experiences of the Arab countries in the field of housing and stressed the need for joint Arab cooperation, exchange of experiences and attention to housing projects as a human right stipulated in the various charters. He revealed that Sudan delegation presented working paper on its experience in housing by focusing on the State of Khartoum. It is worth mentioning that the delegation of Sudan included Dr. Abdul-Rahman Al Tayib Ayoubaih, Engineer Al-Khalouti Al-Sharif and Dr. Obie Malik Abu Sin.