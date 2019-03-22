Sudan: President Al-Bashir Issues Decrees Appointing Assistants of President

At least 35 gold miners died at the Wad Nyala Mine in El Radoom locality in South Darfur this week when a mine shaft… Read more »

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Thursday issued two republican decrees on appointment of Ahmed Mohamed Haroun and Dr. Al-Saddiq Al-Hadi Al-Mahdi as Assistants of the President of the Republic.

