21 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Issues Decrees Appointing Assistants of President

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Thursday issued two republican decrees on appointment of Ahmed Mohamed Haroun and Dr. Al-Saddiq Al-Hadi Al-Mahdi as Assistants of the President of the Republic.

