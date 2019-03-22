Sudan: President Al-Bashir Calls for Uniting Peace Files

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has reiterated the state keenness to realize peace all over the country.

During his meeting Thursday at the Guest House with the Assistant of the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, President Al-Bashir has given a directive for uniting the peace dossier for the two areas and Darfur to be under one umbrella.

In a press statement, the Assistant of the President, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, indicated that the meeting was in the context of the deliberations on various files, top of them is the peace dossiers

He said that the Higher Peace Council will be invited to meet in the coming few days to discuss the peace dossiers, stressing that peace is one of the most important issues for the country.

Dr. Faisal said that the President of the Republic has given directive on the relations with South Sudan State, the follow up of implementing the agreements with South Sudan and the relevant issues.