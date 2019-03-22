21 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Directs Committee On Civil Service to Put Recommendations for Service Reform

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has instructed the Committee on Civil Service Revision to speed up hammering out directives and recommendations for reform of civil service.

This came when the President chaired meeting of the Committee which is chaired by Dr Badria Suleiman at the Guest House Thursday.

Dr Badria affirmed in press statements that the meeting discussed recommendation s of the National Dialogue and the 2013 State Reform Document.

She added the meeting also looked into reform of structures and laws as well as human resources necessary for reform of the civil service.

Dr Badria stated that the meeting underscored importance of revising the governmental corporations and companies , legislations and rules of promotion and appointment in civil service.

She explained that the Committee will start its work depending on historic heritage and development of the civil service and outcome of the dialogue conference and the national document.

Sudan

Shaft Collapse Kills 35 South Darfur Gold Miners

At least 35 gold miners died at the Wad Nyala Mine in El Radoom locality in South Darfur this week when a mine shaft… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.