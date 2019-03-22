21 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Decree Appointing Undersecretary of Mining Ministry Issued

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, Thursday issued a decree appointing Dr. Abbas Al-Sheikh Mohamed Salih as the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Mining.

