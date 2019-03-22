Sudan: Workshop for Implementation of International Health Regulations in West Kordufan

Al- Foula — The Administration of Emergency and Epidemic Control of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the state of West Kordufan has launched Thursday a training workshop in the international health regulations, in cooperation with the International Health Organization WHO and some other organizations working in the health field.

The two days' workshop includes 40 participants from the different health relevant bodies.

The Director General of the state's Ministry of Health and Social Development, Dr. Yousif Rabbih Makki, during his address to the opening sitting of the workshop has lauded the organizations working in the health sector, the health partners and their unlimited support to the sector.

He noted in his speech to the health challenges in the state, on top of are the refugees who their number exceeds 50 thousands spread in all the state's localities a matter that necessitate the revision of the international health regulations by the ministry of health, and to seriously consider the issues of the refugees and the displaced persons.

He stressed that the workshop's outcomes would greatly contribute in strengthening the state's health system.

The representative of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Talha al-Sirr, said that the workshop targets the training of the health cadre on the international health regulations, and to set plans for the implementation of the requirements of the workshop's recommendations in reality.

The representative of the WHO, Dr. al-Naieem Mohamed Abbas, on his part noted that the organization works for the enlightenment of the requirements of the international health regulations of the year 2005 in order to come out with a plan that include all the other sector to facilitate its implementation in the state.

The Director of the Health Emergency and Epidemic Control of the Ministry of Health and Social Development in West Kordufan state, Issa Ibrahim Issa, has indicated the importance of the workshop that comes from the Sudan's ratification to the international regulations, It is also linked to addressing particular transboundary health threats to which Sudan has signed its Charter by focusing on the areas of interference and the importance of exchanging of health information with neighboring countries.

He referred to the state's long borders and the three crossing points set up for emergency and epidemics response, the travelers and their luggage check to prevent the spread of epidemics and health threats to the country.

He stressed the need to tighten coordination and cooperation with the concerned authorities to avoid any health risks, saying that the workshop represents the beginning of arrangements to enforce the international regulations, especially on the border with the State of Southern Sudan.