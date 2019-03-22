Sudan: Wali of Northern State Pledges to Address Issues of Ashkait Border Crossing

Halfa — The Wali ( governor) of Northern State, Major General (security) Mohamed Adam Al-nigai has pledged address issues and challenges facing Ashkait border crossing in coordination and cooperation with relevant federal institutions.

He also affirmed necessity to impose the prestige of the State, provide basic services, simplify and facilitate cargo and passengers movement in the crossing, besides improvement of the internal environment.

The Wali stressed ,during a visit to the Ashkait crossing in Halfa locality Wednesday, importanace of provision of work support , affirming full commitment to the Protocol signed with the Egyptian side.

He also affirmed the need to provide electronic gates and electronic survey to check passengers departing from Sudan to Egypt and vice versa, as well as the goods crossing borders.

Maj. Gen. Al-Nigai pointed out that a meeting will be held in the coming days with the High Committee on the Border Crossings to find effective solutions to the problems facing the crossing.

Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) (security), Alhadi Al-Jak ,Manager of Askhait crossing border underlined increase of economic and commercial t movement , pointing out that the crossing needs more support to render the required services to citizens departing to Egypt and to contribute to the national economy.

He said the crossing revenues estimated to 15-20 million pounds per day,and the number of trucks crossing ranges between 50 to 80 trucks a day , besides a large number of citizens who travel from Sudan to Egypt. sn/ab